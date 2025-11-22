Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. $GXO

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,910 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $6,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GXO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1,964.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 72.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 34.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 63.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in GXO Logistics by 4,775.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $47.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 62.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.64. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $61.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 10.45%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. GXO Logistics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.430-2.630 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of GXO Logistics in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.77.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

