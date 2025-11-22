Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 314 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Gimbal Financial boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 2,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 16,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the second quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $288.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Melius Research upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Alphabet Stock Up 3.5%

GOOGL stock opened at $299.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $306.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $8,129,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,369,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,760,192.85. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. The trade was a 29.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 225,174 shares of company stock worth $58,095,223. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

