Sfmg LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S $NVO

Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 103,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,138,000. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 0.5% of Sfmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 47.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

Shares of NVO opened at $47.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $112.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.98 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.60% and a return on equity of 78.64%. Novo Nordisk A/S has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

