Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. $SLF

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,422,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 827,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,691,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLF. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. McDonough Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.0% during the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 174,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,607,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cibc Captl Mkts downgraded Sun Life Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities raised Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price objective on Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Shares of SLF opened at $59.61 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.44 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.53 million. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 7.59%.During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

About Sun Life Financial

(Free Report)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.