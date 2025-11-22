Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 1,016,579 Shares of BXP, Inc. $BXP

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BXP, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,470,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,579 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of BXP worth $1,651,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of BXP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in BXP by 801.4% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 95,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in BXP during the first quarter worth about $14,737,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of BXP by 124.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of BXP by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 36,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BXP in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of BXP from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BXP from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BXP from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered BXP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.42.

BXP opened at $70.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.34. BXP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.22 and a 1 year high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

BXP (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $871.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.88 million. BXP had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.82%.BXP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. BXP has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.890-6.920 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BXP, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. BXP’s payout ratio is currently -220.47%.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Labelle sold 13,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total transaction of $970,947.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,191.82. This represents a 59.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stroman sold 16,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $1,215,198.46. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

