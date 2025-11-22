Richard Novak Sells 1,249 Shares of Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) insider Richard Novak sold 1,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $59,764.65. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,375. The trade was a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Federated Hermes Price Performance

FHI opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.83. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $54.42.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $469.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.67 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Federated Hermes in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Federated Hermes

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 86.7% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 97.7% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.