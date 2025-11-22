Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 9th

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.

Vinci Compass Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vinci Compass Investments to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.

Get Vinci Compass Investments alerts:

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.1%

VINP opened at $11.87 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VINP. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Compass Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Compass Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.