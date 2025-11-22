Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (VINP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on December 9th

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 24th.
Vinci Compass Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 68.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Vinci Compass Investments to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.3%.
Vinci Compass Investments Trading Up 0.1%
VINP opened at $11.87 on Friday. Vinci Compass Investments has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.23 million, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 7.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments
Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile
Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vinci Compass Investments
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Compass Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Compass Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.