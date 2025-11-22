Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 21,769 SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF $LDRX

Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Stock Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:LDRX opened at $32.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.10. SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

Get SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF alerts:

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a $0.0752 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Company Profile

The SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks capital appreciation and current income. The fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies listed within the Russell 1000® Index or S&P 500® Index, focusing on those considered “market leaders” based on strengthening business metrics and favorable quantitative factors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SGI Enhanced Market Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.