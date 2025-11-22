Gerald Maginnis Purchases 6,000 Shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Stock

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Maginnis acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.44 per share, with a total value of $44,640.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 84,057 shares in the company, valued at $625,384.08. The trade was a 7.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

inTEST Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of INTT opened at $7.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.61. inTEST Co. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Institutional Trading of inTEST

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in inTEST during the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of inTEST in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of inTEST by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in inTEST by 28.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. 63.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of inTEST in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of inTEST from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation provides test and process technology solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

