Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 58.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISV. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA now owns 99,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 232,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,636,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyvantage Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Keyvantage Wealth LLC now owns 128,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 11,069 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DISV opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.98. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

