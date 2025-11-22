Luke Evnin Sells 33,776 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $31,411.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,482,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,356.72. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $23,505.79.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $40,012.04.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $40,832.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $42,285.87.

Werewolf Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HOWL opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOWL. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HOWL

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 62,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.