Wealthspire Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. $KR

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.0% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 58,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in Kroger by 0.9% during the second quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 19,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of KR opened at $66.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.95. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $57.69 and a 1 year high of $74.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.48.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

