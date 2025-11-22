Tim Bennett Sells 212,000 Shares of Prime Financial Group (ASX:PFG) Stock

Prime Financial Group Limited (ASX:PFG – Get Free Report) insider Tim Bennett sold 212,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$49,820.00.

Tim Bennett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Prime Financial Group alerts:

On Thursday, November 6th, Tim Bennett sold 200,000 shares of Prime Financial Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.24, for a total value of A$47,000.00.

Prime Financial Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Prime Financial Group Dividend Announcement

About Prime Financial Group

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 342.0%. Prime Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

(Get Free Report)

Prime Financial Group Limited provides wealth management, self-managed superannuation fund (SMSF), accounting and business, capital, and corporate advisory services in Australia. The company offers accounting and business advisory services, such as accounting and tax compliance, business growth advisory and strategy, outsourced CFO and accounting, grants and R&D tax incentives, and innovation and commercialization advice; and capital and corporate advisory services comprising merger and acquisition transactions, capital raising, debt equity markets, and corporate development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.