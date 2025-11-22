Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm Sells 41,152 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $36,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,321,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,736,078.04. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total value of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Up 2.2%

HOWL opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on HOWL. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Institutional Trading of Werewolf Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 8.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 157.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 62,414 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,129,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,882 shares in the last quarter. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

