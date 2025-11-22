Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Frontline PLC (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the shipping company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Frontline has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8%per year over the last three years. Frontline has a dividend payout ratio of 47.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Frontline to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.5%.

Shares of NYSE:FRO opened at $25.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Frontline has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Frontline ( NYSE:FRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). Frontline had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Frontline from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Frontline from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Frontline from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.62.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

