Imperial Brands’ (IMB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 4,200 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,500.

IMB stock opened at GBX 3,219.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,104.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,001.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.91. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of GBX 2,504 and a 12 month high of GBX 3,275.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX 315 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Imperial Brands had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 41.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Imperial Brands will post 246.5723613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alan Johnson bought 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,066 per share, with a total value of £18,396. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

