Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,320.40.
View Our Latest Analysis on EXPN
Experian Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Experian news, insider Esther Lee acquired 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,172 per share, with a total value of £28,704.60. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Experian Company Profile
Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Rocket Lab Just Had Its First Real Crash—The Rebound Could Be Bigger
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/17 – 11/21
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- A Magnificent AI Bet? Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Tech Moves
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.