Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 38.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 price objective on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 target price on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,320.40.

EXPN stock opened at GBX 3,322.65 on Thursday. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 3,049 and a twelve month high of GBX 4,101. The firm has a market cap of £30.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,561.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,750.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.43.

In other Experian news, insider Esther Lee acquired 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,172 per share, with a total value of £28,704.60. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software.

