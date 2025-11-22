ZOO Digital Group’s (ZOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 22 price objective on the stock.
ZOO Digital Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:ZOO opened at GBX 10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. ZOO Digital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8.34 and a 1-year high of GBX 40.
ZOO Digital Group Company Profile
