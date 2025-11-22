ZOO Digital Group’s (ZOO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 22 price objective on the stock.

ZOO Digital Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:ZOO opened at GBX 10.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.27, a PEG ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 0.88. ZOO Digital Group has a 1-year low of GBX 8.34 and a 1-year high of GBX 40.

Get ZOO Digital Group alerts:

ZOO Digital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

ZOO Digital is a provider of services allowing TV and movie content to be subtitled and dubbed in any language and prepared for sale with all major online retailers. ZOO’s clients are some of the best-known brands in the world including major Hollywood studios, global broadcasters and digital distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for ZOO Digital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOO Digital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.