Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $997,000 Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in S&P Global by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 1,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.00.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $493.50 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $579.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $516.55. The firm has a market cap of $149.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

