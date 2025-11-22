Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 129.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ICE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,685,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,849,677,000 after purchasing an additional 745,135 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,438,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,270,657,000 after purchasing an additional 145,961 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.7% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 6,315,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,574,000 after buying an additional 810,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,192,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,193,000 after buying an additional 31,588 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $154.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.29 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 23.92%.Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $199.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $22,962,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,801,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,805,001.40. This trade represents a 7.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total value of $363,100.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. This trade represents a 12.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,258 shares of company stock worth $27,146,307. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

