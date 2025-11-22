Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF $SPLV

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 33.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV opened at $72.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $75.43.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

