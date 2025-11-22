Mufg Securities Americas Inc. Buys 553 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $31,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 421.4% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, EVP Joseph R. Leonti sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.84, for a total value of $3,472,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,420,157.52. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total value of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. The trade was a 34.62% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,569 shares of company stock worth $7,730,464 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $930.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $840.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $839.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 52-week low of $488.45 and a 52-week high of $869.36. The stock has a market cap of $105.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $773.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $728.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.62 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.20 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

