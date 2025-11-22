Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,616 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of Analog Devices worth $219,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $1,281,000. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,783,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $900,573,000 after purchasing an additional 185,592 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at $142,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI opened at $232.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.78 and a 200 day moving average of $234.53. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $258.13.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $3,078,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. This trade represents a 16.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total transaction of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 163,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,447,218. The trade was a 5.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Barclays raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Analog Devices from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.42.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

