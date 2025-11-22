Guerra Pan Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Guerra Pan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for 1.6% of Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,693,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,178,995,000 after purchasing an additional 333,965 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Transdigm Group by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 213,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,048,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transdigm Group in the first quarter worth about $157,890,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 56.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 196,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $299,362,000 after purchasing an additional 71,399 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.5%

TDG stock opened at $1,348.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.02. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,183.60 and a twelve month high of $1,623.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,302.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,399.31.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.33 by $0.49. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 20.98%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 36.490-38.530 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,334.92, for a total transaction of $3,652,341.12. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,764,856.16. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,340.00, for a total transaction of $5,226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,824,000. This represents a 52.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 33,629 shares of company stock valued at $44,369,174 over the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,738.00 to $1,798.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Transdigm Group in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,385.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Transdigm Group from $1,600.00 to $1,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Transdigm Group from $1,405.00 to $1,435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TDG

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.