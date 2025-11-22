Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH Increases Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF $LMBS

Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,410,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,648,000 after purchasing an additional 343,406 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 92.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 706,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,718,000 after acquiring an additional 340,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 363,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,892,000 after acquiring an additional 185,184 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,650,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after purchasing an additional 174,545 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.48. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $50.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

