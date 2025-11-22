Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.21% of Booking worth $387,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 5 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total value of $352,755.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Booking from $6,450.00 to $6,630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Booking from $6,500.00 to $6,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho set a $6,000.00 target price on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,139.21.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,768.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,182.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,398.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. The business had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.86% and a net margin of 19.37%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $83.39 earnings per share. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

