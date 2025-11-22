Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Upgraded at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Clarkson Capital currently has $46.00 target price on the natural resource company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. CICC Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.60 to $42.30 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. Freeport-McMoRan has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Institutional Trading of Freeport-McMoRan

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1,962.9% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 722 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.