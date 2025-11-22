New World Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,910 Lionsgate Studios Corp. $LION

New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lionsgate Studios Corp. (NYSE:LION – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LION. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lionsgate Studios by 198.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 275,839 shares in the last quarter. Liberty 77 Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lionsgate Studios during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,831,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Lionsgate Studios in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its stake in Lionsgate Studios by 570.9% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 221,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 188,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lionsgate Studios during the second quarter valued at about $1,043,000.

Lionsgate Studios Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of LION stock opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of -0.12. Lionsgate Studios Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Lionsgate Studios ( NYSE:LION Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lionsgate Studios Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LION shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lionsgate Studios in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Lionsgate Studios from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lionsgate Studios in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lionsgate Studios presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.73.

Lionsgate Studios Corp. engages in the provision of motion picture and studio operations that bring a varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers. The company is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

