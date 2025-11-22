PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD Shares Bought by Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 213,595 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC owned 0.09% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 47,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 39,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

PYLD stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

