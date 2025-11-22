Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Issues Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.920-1.920 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $807.0 million-$810.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $799.4 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.930-7.93 EPS.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 9.8%

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $243.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $201.54 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.52.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.The business had revenue of $811.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.930-7.93 EPS. Q4 2026 guidance at 1.920-1.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on VEEV. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $314.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.84.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $4,378,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,400. This trade represents a 62.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 3,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.04, for a total transaction of $1,005,134.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 23,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,132,850.92. The trade was a 12.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,683.3% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 131.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

