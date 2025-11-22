Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC Purchases 1,760 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Next Level Private LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 26,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $63.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.15 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.39.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

