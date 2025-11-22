Cigna Group $CI Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its holdings in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,967,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 33,088 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.74% of Cigna Group worth $650,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI opened at $278.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.18. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $350.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $69.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.64%.

CI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $350.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $365.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.05.

In other Cigna Group news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani purchased 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,201,317.80. This trade represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

