Republic Services, Inc. $RSG is Camden National Bank’s 8th Largest Position

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises approximately 2.2% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $15,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 1,222.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 68.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.8% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.91.

Republic Services Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $219.21 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $199.43 and a one year high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.20%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.