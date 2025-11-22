458,244 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 458,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its stake in NU by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 17,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NU by 1.4% in the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 76,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in NU by 3.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. increased its stake in NU by 43.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NU stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $16.55.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 17.97%. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on NU from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

