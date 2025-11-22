Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $794,000 in Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 13.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 13.9% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $4,973,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 178,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,678.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen M. Zane sold 12,891 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $1,266,927.48. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,371,889.52. The trade was a 34.82% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,742,314. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.77.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of BSX opened at $96.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $85.98 and a one year high of $109.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.75, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Scientific has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.020-3.040 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

