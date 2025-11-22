Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 5.92% of Vulcan Materials worth $2,040,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 399,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,302,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,124 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $327.00 price target on Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $279.00 to $278.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $317.58.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 41,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,210.55. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total value of $208,394.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares in the company, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $287.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $215.08 and a twelve month high of $311.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.28%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

