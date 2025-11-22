Neo Ivy Capital Management Takes Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $769,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,717,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $244,687,000. Mirova US LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 164.5% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,699,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $333,319,000 after buying an additional 1,678,665 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 11,888,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,489,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,413,764 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,230,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 24,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.31, for a total transaction of $3,686,365.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 510,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,286,121.80. This represents a 4.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $75,700.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,362,896.80. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,863 shares of company stock worth $8,226,366. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.90.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $151.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $152.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.10. The stock has a market cap of $168.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.360 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.630-4.660 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.72%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

