Magnetar Financial LLC Has $8.09 Million Stock Position in Vulcan Materials Company $VMC

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 150.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,632 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,406,722,000 after purchasing an additional 195,982 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,967,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,583,000 after buying an additional 370,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,491,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $906,961,000 after acquiring an additional 27,531 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,872,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,635,000 after acquiring an additional 130,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,236,000 after acquiring an additional 56,345 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $303.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $356.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.58.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7%

VMC stock opened at $287.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $294.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.33. Vulcan Materials Company has a fifty-two week low of $215.08 and a fifty-two week high of $311.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 12.52%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.56, for a total transaction of $208,394.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,521.92. This represents a 19.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 4,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.63, for a total transaction of $1,434,692.39. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 41,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,210.55. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,369 shares of company stock worth $3,343,456. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

