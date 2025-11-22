MAI Capital Management Decreases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF $SCHA

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,659 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management owned 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $27.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

See Also

