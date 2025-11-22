Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,741 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,034 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $34,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,713,446,000 after acquiring an additional 339,383 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Quanta Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,821,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,259,000 after purchasing an additional 49,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,458,362,000 after purchasing an additional 152,823 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $650,960,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $404,288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,344,730.75. This represents a 28.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Price Performance

NYSE PWR opened at $430.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $426.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.48. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Roth Capital set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Quanta Services from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $495.00 price objective on Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $436.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.64.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

