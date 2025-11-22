Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,712,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,183 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $615,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.06.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 1.2%

BJ stock opened at $91.67 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.68 and a one year high of $121.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.80 and its 200 day moving average is $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. BJ’s Wholesale Club has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 17,898 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total value of $1,605,629.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 296,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,620,096.85. This trade represents a 5.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Graham Luce sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.86, for a total transaction of $629,118.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,073.62. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

Featured Stories

