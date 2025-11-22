Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $37.58 Million Stock Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 925,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 201,653 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 4.30% of Apogee Enterprises worth $37,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $596,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the first quarter worth $268,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 29.0% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 31.1% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 30,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $32.77 and a one year high of $86.66. The firm has a market cap of $759.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $358.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.91 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.19%.The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.98%.

Apogee Enterprises Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

