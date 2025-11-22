Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in ATI Inc. $ATI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 108.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 194,518 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of ATI worth $32,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ATI by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ATI by 239.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the first quarter worth approximately $1,725,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.8% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 27,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in ATI by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 271,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after buying an additional 22,320 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $98.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of ATI to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. KeyCorp raised shares of ATI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of ATI in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $96.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. ATI Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $103.64.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. ATI had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. ATI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.21 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.840-0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In related news, CEO Kimberly A. Fields sold 21,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $1,816,408.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 202,668 shares in the company, valued at $17,403,101.16. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 60,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.34, for a total value of $5,900,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,244,546.92. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 170,188 shares of company stock valued at $15,392,983 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

