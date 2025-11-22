Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Raises Holdings in CACI International, Inc. $CACI

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 53.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,729 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.27% of CACI International worth $28,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CACI. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CACI International by 110.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 80 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in CACI International during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in CACI International by 180.0% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. bought a new position in CACI International in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CACI opened at $600.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CACI International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $618.76. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $541.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.51.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.93 earnings per share. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.130-28.030 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total transaction of $5,014,443.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CACI. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CACI International from $567.00 to $624.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $570.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on CACI International from $639.00 to $759.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CACI International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

