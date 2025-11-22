Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $397.3333.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Dillard’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $368.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $594.60, for a total transaction of $445,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,094,650. The trade was a 6.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Dillard’s during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dillard’s by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $609.61 on Friday. Dillard’s has a 1 year low of $282.24 and a 1 year high of $737.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $606.85 and its 200 day moving average is $508.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $8.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.88. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 30.55%. Dillard’s’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.26%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

