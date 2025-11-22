Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 7,342 Shares of Cadence Bank $CADE

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,342 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Cadence Bank worth $43,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth $25,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 47.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Bank by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Bank Stock Up 4.1%

Shares of CADE stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $40.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

Cadence Bank ( NYSE:CADE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $517.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.60 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CADE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Cadence Bank from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Cadence Bank from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cadence Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

