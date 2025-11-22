Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Decreases Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 360,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,962 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.42% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $36,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 45,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 19.2% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 913,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,014,000 after buying an additional 14,104 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $81.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.44. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.88 and a 52 week high of $124.31. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The company had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

