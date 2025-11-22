Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $29.42 Million Stake in Insulet Corporation $PODD

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.13% of Insulet worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 34.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,686,000 after acquiring an additional 297,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,163,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Insulet by 1,316.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 193,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,818,000 after purchasing an additional 179,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,668,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,276,553,000 after purchasing an additional 178,976 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Insulet by 487.5% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 205,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,460,000 after purchasing an additional 170,247 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $331.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $322.22 and its 200-day moving average is $314.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 100.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Insulet Corporation has a 1 year low of $230.05 and a 1 year high of $354.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.70 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prem Singh sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.49, for a total value of $238,725.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,925.44. This trade represents a 16.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Laetitia Cousin sold 797 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.81, for a total transaction of $278,001.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,870.90. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insulet from $375.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PODD

Insulet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.