Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Stock Position in V.F. Corporation $VFC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 808,474 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.88% of V.F. worth $40,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 134.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 158.8% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 56,904 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 11.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 277,442 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after acquiring an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on VFC. UBS Group raised their target price on V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of V.F. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $14.50 price objective on shares of V.F. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

V.F. Price Performance

NYSE VFC opened at $16.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. V.F. Corporation has a 12 month low of $9.41 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.59.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. V.F. has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that V.F. Corporation will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Featured Articles

