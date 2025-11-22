Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $27.27 Million Stock Position in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,969 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.26% of AptarGroup worth $27,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,728,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 40.8% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 767,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,902,000 after purchasing an additional 222,577 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,120,000 after buying an additional 197,214 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth $21,549,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the 1st quarter valued at $17,909,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,743.56. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. The trade was a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of AptarGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $126.72 and its 200 day moving average is $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.23 and a fifty-two week high of $174.10.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $961.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.55 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Featured Articles

